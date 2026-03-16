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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Segro secures approval for 323,000 sq ft London data centre

16 Mar 2026 | 12:55 | London | by May Agaran

Project is part of £1bn joint venture with Oaktree-backed Pure DC

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