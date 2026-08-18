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PlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Seismic NPPF changes expose government dilemma

18 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Planning reforms will do little to unlock new building without fiscal stimulus

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