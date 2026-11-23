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23 Nov 2026 | 14:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
The 381-apartment One St John's scheme will replace the vacant Albert Shed site
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Defence clusters are taking shape as spending grows
Irish entrepreneur flies in to buy jet hangars
Rapleys takes on 12 from JLL planning team
Barratt and Places for London plan 2,000 homes
Knight Frank wins global real estate mandate from Nordex
Select Property lodges plans for 31-storey Manchester tower
Australia tipped to be fastest-growing data centre market in next two years
Ardstone raises €169m for Irish resi development venture
Melburg secures consent for Bristol student scheme
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Rothesay completes £422m City office purchase
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move