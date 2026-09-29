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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Select Property plans 31-storey Manchester resi tower

29 Sep 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

One St John's scheme will comprise up to 385 apartments

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