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Self-storageUK & IrelandAlternativesInvestment

Self-storage investment hits €650m as institutional appetite rebounds

13 Nov 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Buyers and lenders continue to target the sector for its steady income, Savills reports

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