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Self-storageContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesInvestment

Self-storage: why investors in Spain may struggle to exit

21 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Elena Vardon

Organic growth unlikely to deliver the returns private capital owners seek, says EY-Parthenon

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