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OfficeInvestmentResidentialRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Seneca Property buys mixed-use scheme from Woking Council

16 Mar 2026 | 14:26 | London | by May Agaran

Property was acquired by the council in 2019 for £27m 

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