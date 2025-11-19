Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeIndustrialOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Senior Aviva Investors exec to leave

19 Nov 2025 | 18:25 | London | by Robin Marriott

Melanie Collett has quit and is expected to join another large investor

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Bill Hughes to “step back” at L&G

14 Nov 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

Aberdeen lending chief steps down

28 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Amro and Aviva launch €500m+ German student platform

22 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of European funds – “We’ll have €1bn to invest next year”

21 Oct 2025
Read