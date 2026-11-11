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CorporateUK & IrelandDEIPeople

SEO London adds Blackstone as founding partner for real estate programme

11 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Private equity giant backs next generation of real estate talent

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