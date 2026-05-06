NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyRegenerationResidential

Serial refurbishment may seem expensive but numbers don't tell the whole story

6 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Thomas Rolf Hermes

Clearer risk calculation can cut costs without losing the benefits of prefabricated facades

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: Greystar – "The idea that modular housing consists of poorer-quality blocks is wrong"

28 Apr 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Safe as houses? The challenging and complex world of Vonovia

26 Mar 2026
Read

New development firm launches with 1,200-home pipeline

26 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Modular construction specialist Elk Tech expands into refurbishment

6 May 2025
Read