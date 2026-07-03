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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentESGLondonUK & Ireland

Serviced apartment scheme approved in City of London

3 Jul 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Witton Properties gains planning to refurbish the Albert Buildings

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