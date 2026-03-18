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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Serviced apartment specialist Bob W to debut in Belfast

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Operator signs lease for 84-unit ground-up development

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