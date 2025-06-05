Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeFundraisingGlobalMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Seven Peaks and Sousou Connect merge

5 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Pair combine to create London-based real estate capital advisory firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Keep it in the family: the power shift in private real estate

6 Dec 2024
Read
Sleeve, Clothing, Apparel

All-woman board appointed to homelessness fund

25 Nov 2021
Read

Former TPG exec powers up new platform with £275m cornerstones

7 Mar 2024
Read
Word, Alphabet, Text

Greystar picks Lazard to support global fundraising efforts

20 May 2025
Read