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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Seven ways the NPPF update aims to change the planning system

17 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Measures include a default "yes" around stations, higher density and an acceptance that affordable housing might need to be reduced

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