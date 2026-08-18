NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDistressLondonUK & Ireland

SevenCapital creates construction arm to restart £500m Kensington tower

18 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Developer takes matters into own hands after collapse of contractor Ardmore earlier this summer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

MRP's £250m Kensington Olympia mixed-use redevelopment approved

13 Jul 2026
Read
Construction, Construction Crane, Architecture

Ardmore collapse raises fears over hollowing out of construction industry

15 Jun 2026
Read

Major London projects hit as Ardmore Construction enters administration

12 Jun 2026
Read

Lender backs prime residential development with £258m loan

7 Mar 2023
Read