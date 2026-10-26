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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

SevenCitiesLdn targets £1bn platform with increased firepower

26 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Investment firm has just completed a £211m office deal and is focusing on bigger lot sizes

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