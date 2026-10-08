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RetailEast MidlandsFinancingLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

SGS secures £520m refi for former Intu centres

8 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Transaction represents one of the largest mall refinancings in recent years

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