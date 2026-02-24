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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Shaftesbury AM finds buyer for €70m Frankfurt office

24 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Property is home to Commerzbank's central city branch

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