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CorporateLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Shaftesbury Capital portfolio value rises to £5.4bn

25 Feb 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Valuation driven by 6.2% growth in rental values

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