NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporate

Shaftesbury rejigs board with appointment of new audit chair

22 Apr 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rachel Kentleton replaces Ruth Anderson as she pursues retirement

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Redevco adds senior asset manager to UK retail team

21 Apr 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Hanover Green adds to London investment team

21 Apr 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman recruits head of West End capital markets

20 Apr 2026
Read

Eurofund Group names operations director for living division

17 Apr 2026
Read