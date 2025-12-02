Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateHotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Shaftesbury reports strong West End leasing performance

2 Dec 2025 | 14:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Leasing deals have been agreed ahead of ERVs and previous passing rent

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Downtown, Building, City

Shaftesbury grows portfolio value to £5bn

29 Jul 2025
Read
Downtown, Building, City

Shaftesbury completes 25% Covent Garden stake sale to NBIM

1 Apr 2025
Read
Downtown, Building, City

Shaftesbury to sell 25% stake in £2.7bn Covent Garden portfolio to Norges

20 Mar 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Shaftesbury Capital portfolio value rises to £5bn

27 Feb 2025
Read