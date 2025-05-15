Advanced Search

OpinionCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Shah on property: bend like a palm tree – the importance of resilience in turbulent times

15 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Oliver Shah

Donald Trump’s chaos has made boards focus on the financial basics. But the ability to stay calm matters too

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

How to navigate development challenges in a transitional market

15 May 2025
Read
Person, Worker

Industrial assets: a critical piece of the business transformation puzzle

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Why European logistics real estate is poised to perform

14 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Can tall buildings still be a towering success?

13 May 2025
Read