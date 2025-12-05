NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionInvestmentPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Shah on property: Reform UK's real estate connections

5 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Oliver Shah

The right-wing populist party has strong links to the industry but would put the macro situation at risk

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Reform UK pledges planning shake-up at annual conference

4 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring

31 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Will Finnish pension reforms mean a retreat from real estate?

21 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Barwell on property: Burnham's bold promises raise lots of questions

10 Jul 2026
Read