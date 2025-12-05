Shah on property: Reform UK's real estate connections

OpinionInvestmentPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland
5 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Oliver Shah
The right-wing populist party has strong links to the industry but would put the macro situation at risk
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