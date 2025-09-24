Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionRetailTechnologyUK & Ireland

Shah on property: retreat of robotic retail puts big stores back in fashion

24 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Oliver Shah

Old-fashioned real estate has survived the Covid-era boom in online shopping

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Machine, Architecture

Big-box take-up rises in second quarter

4 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Potted Plant, Person

Private equity and retail: a match made in heaven or hell?

3 Jul 2025
Read

Retail is back on the menu

2 Dec 2024
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: the retail bloodbath is over – top centres have a new lease of life

18 Sep 2024
Read