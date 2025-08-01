OpinionUK & Ireland
1 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Oliver Shah
Acquisitions of boutiques by big players is part of the business life cycle
Want to read the full article?
US firm to relocate to Oxford Street’s Elephant
Shah on property: the concertina pattern of advisory M&A
£3.3bn invested in Central London offices in first half
Brookfield honcho to join new logistics firm RN3 Partners
Approval for TT Group’s Ravenscourt Park Hospital revamp
Allison Homes acquires £165m Bristol site
Consent granted for Landsec’s Manchester resi scheme
CIT leases further 43,000 sq ft at Hylo
Q+A: Schroders on plans for “organic and inorganic growth” across residential
Why the original Labour yimby crossed the aisle