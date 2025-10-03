Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionCorporateDevelopmentOfficeREITResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots

3 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Oliver Shah

FTSE 100 REIT’s changes in direction have muddied its investment story

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Back leverage demystified: what it is and why it matters

1 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Black History Month: "There were, and still are, very few Black leaders in the real estate sector"

1 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: retreat of robotic retail puts big stores back in fashion

24 Sep 2025
Read

Amazon to close all 19 UK Fresh outlets

24 Sep 2025
Read