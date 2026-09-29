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FinancingResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Shawbrook agrees largest deal to date with £61m Grace Real Estate loan

29 Sep 2026 | 12:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Refinancing secures long-term capital structure for stabilised 832-bed Newcastle housing portfolio

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