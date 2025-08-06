LogisticsInvestmentUK & Ireland
6 Aug 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Empty stock has reached a 10-year high
Minnows beat MSCI index’s big fish since start of downturn
Luxury coworking group to open third London location
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
Understand generation alpha to generate alpha in student
Go-ahead for 1,000 Coventry student beds
Falcon AM hires Hammerson Ireland exec
Council approves 5m sq ft Teesside data centre
BlueCastle unveils Cardiff mixed-use plans
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Is BTR broke?
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Visa plans Canary Wharf move
Singapore’s CapitaLand on the search for European M&A opportunities
Kuwaiti investor pulls Farringdon sale as values recover