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OpinionUK & IrelandLogisticsPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Sheds: the real winner of the NPPF reforms

23 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Eliott Kelly, Aisling O’Kane

Changes could transform the UK's logistics space – if policy keeps pace with demand

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