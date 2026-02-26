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RegenerationOfficeRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Sheffield council weighs options for £470m Heart of the City

26 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Plans could include bringing in investment partner on flagship estate

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