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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsLeasingUK & Ireland

Shein closes in on 650,000 sq ft Derby warehouse lease

9 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

3PL taking space on behalf of Chinese e-commerce giant

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