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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Shopper Park Plus buys €210m Polish retail portfolio

9 Mar 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises eight Auchan-anchored hypermarkets

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