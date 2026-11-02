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OpinionUK & IrelandRetail

Shoppers' paradise: how to create value as centres return to core

2 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by John Griffin

We're no longer questioning the future of malls; now it's about identifying which ones will outperform

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