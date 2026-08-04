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InvestmentRetailUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Shopping centre investment market poised for strong second half

4 Aug 2026 | 07:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Savills reports £1.4bn in the pipeline alongside return of institutional capital and REITs

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