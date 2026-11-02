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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialStudent Accommodation

Short stays - no longer the residential strategy of last resort

2 Nov 2026 | 11:20 | London | by Tom Fisher

Short stays are a becoming a more mainstream way to manage residential voids

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