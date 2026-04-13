NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateSouth EastUK & IrelandM&APeople

SHW expands in the South East

13 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Property consultancy acquires commercial agency team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

SHW snares London borough’s commercial property management mandate

15 Oct 2026
Read

Out-of-town retail agency makes Good hire

16 Sep 2026
Read
Construction, Light, Traffic Light

Demand continues to outpace supply in South East logistics hotspots

8 Sep 2026
Read

Cushman hires London and South East logistics partner

25 Jun 2026
Read