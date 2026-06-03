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FundraisingAlternative lendersCorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Sibner IM secures backing for debut resi debt fund

3 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Deal marks fund’s first institutional commitment

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