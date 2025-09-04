Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentNetherlands

Sienna IM hires Germany investment head from Verdion 

4 Sep 2025 | 15:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Florian Stöbe will take charge of real estate investments in Germany and the Netherlands 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Verdion hires German director from CTP 

28 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Three Axa IM heads of asset management depart

17 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Blazer, Clothing

Colliers Germany hires CBRE execs for logistics investment roles

17 Jul 2025
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Savills IM Germany appoints board member

9 Jul 2025
Read