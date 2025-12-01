Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialFinancingSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Sigma Capital locks in £268m investment loan

1 Dec 2025 | 07:32 | London | by May Agaran

Debt refinances portfolio of 1,400 single-family homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Cityscape, Urban

Argan secures €500m bridge loan

18 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

CEG Group and new capital partner roll out £200m regional office strategy

25 Sep 2025
Read
Teddy Bear, Toy

What's up for grabs in the final quarter?

17 Sep 2025
Read
Clothing, Hat, Face

Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload

12 Sep 2025
Read