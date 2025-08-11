Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailAustriaContinental EuropeDistressGermanyInvestment

Signa's administrator sells Innsbruck department store for €140m

11 Aug 2025 | 07:19 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Buyer of Kaufhaus Tyrol is linked to Cloppenburg family

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Central Group pays €9m for full control of Signa redevelopment in Düsseldorf

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Midstad plans office-to-hotel conversion for former Signa asset

24 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

€150m+ Berlin Signa asset hits the market

28 Apr 2025
Read
Chair, Furniture, Architecture

Signa administrator brings €110m Vienna hotel into play

15 Apr 2025
Read