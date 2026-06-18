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Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

Signa’s Park Hyatt Vienna goes to Austrian entrepreneur

18 Jun 2026 | 11:43 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Luxury hotel was marketed at €350m

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