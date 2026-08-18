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Policy & RegulationCorporateDevelopmentDistressUK & Ireland

Signature Group co-founder given five-year director ban

18 Aug 2026 | 14:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Lawrence Kenwright is barred from setting up or running a company until 2031

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