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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainResidentialRetailDevelopmentInvestment

SilverPine debuts hospitality strategy with Madrid deal

30 Jul 2026 | 07:20 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Building acquired from Redentum Partners will be repositioned into 25 serviced apartments

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