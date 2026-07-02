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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandFinancingUK & Ireland

Silverstone hotel sale crosses the line

2 Jul 2026 | 12:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Banor Capital acquires hotel with £40m loan secured from Metro Bank

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