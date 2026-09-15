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PeopleCorporateM&AUK & Ireland

Simon Bennett steps down as Alternative Income chair

15 Sep 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran

Stephanie Eastment will act as interim independent non-executive chair 

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