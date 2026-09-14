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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugalResidentialSpain

Singapore-backed JV lines up €50m Iberian student sale

14 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Portfolio spans 151 beds in Porto and 221 in Valencia

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