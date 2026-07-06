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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateInvestment

Singapore logistics firm takes over Logicor's Hungary business

6 Jul 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Julie Cruz

172,000 sq m, eight-asset portfolio mainly located in Budapest

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