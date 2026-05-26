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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialInvestmentNetherlands

Singaporean REIT acquires €295m German and Dutch logistics portfolio

26 May 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust expands European footprint with additional 180,000 sq m

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