Singaporean REIT PLife acquires €39m French nursing homes

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14 Oct 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo
DomusVi Group agrees sale-and-leaseback deal
Westminster approves mammoth new office demolition
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Shaking things up: why IOS brings all the boys to the yard
Ares explores €300m Irish residential sale
Cushman builds living capital markets team with CBRE director hire
Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital
LaSalle IM names head of private indirect investment platform
London housing sales drop to 2009 low
Landmark Manchester music venue primed for sale
Battersea Power Station locks in £280m refi for final phases
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top