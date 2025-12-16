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Single-family rentalResidentialUK & Ireland

Single-family housing investment rises to 50% of build-to-rent

16 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Sector has seen shift in popularity as well as diversity of capital

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